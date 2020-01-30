Arizona faces Los Angeles, looks to break 3-game slide

Los Angeles Kings (18-28-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (26-21-5, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three games in a row.

The Coyotes have gone 9-7-3 against division opponents. Arizona has converted on 20% of power-play opportunities, recording 32 power-play goals.

The Kings are 7-11-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has scored 25 power-play goals, converting on 16.8% of chances.

Arizona knocked off Los Angeles 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Dvorak leads the Coyotes with a plus-seven in 52 games played this season. Taylor Hall has recorded five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Blake Lizotte leads the Kings with a plus-one in 46 games played this season. Alex Iafallo has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Kings: Drew Doughty: day to day (undisclosed).