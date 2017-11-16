Anisimov has hat trick, Blackhawks beat Rangers 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) Artem Anisimov scored three times in the third period against his former team, Nick Schmaltz had three assists and the Chicago Blackhawks cooled off the New York Rangers with a 6-3 victory Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat, John Hayden and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago, which had dropped three of four. Duncan Keith had two assists and Corey Crawford made 25 saves, helping the Blackhawks bounce back from an ugly 7-5 loss to New Jersey on Sunday.

New York had won six in a row – the longest winning streak in the NHL this season – and it carried a 1-0 lead into the final minute of the second period. But the Blackhawks grabbed control with four goals in 6 minutes, 6 seconds, capped by Anisimov’s power-play slam through Henrik Lundqvist’s legs at 5:14 of the third.

Rick Nash had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have scored at least three times in 11 of their last 13 games. Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad also scored, and Lundqvist made 30 saves before he was replaced by Ondrej Pavelec at 6:32 of the third.

RED WINGS 8, FLAMES 2

DETROIT (AP) – Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou each scored twice and Detroit routed Calgary.

Gustav Nyquist, Dylan Larkin, Justin Abdelkader and Luke Glendening also scored for the Red Wings. They raced out to a 4-1 lead in the first period.

Micheal Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Flames in the opener of a six-game trip.

DUCKS 4, BRUINS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Nick Ritchie and Josh Manson had a goal and an assist apiece, and Kevin Roy scored his first NHL goal in Anaheim’s victory over slumping Boston.

John Gibson made 39 saves and Antoine Vermette had an assist in his 1,000th NHL appearance as the Ducks won for just the second time in seven games. Derek Grant also scored in Anaheim’s eighth consecutive win over the Bruins.

Danton Heinen and Noel Acciari scored and Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots for the Bruins, who opened their California road swing with their fourth consecutive loss.

