Anderson’s goal in OT gives Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Flames (Nov 22, 2017)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) After missing training camp because of a contract dispute, Josh Anderson has performed at a consistently high level for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Anderson scored two minutes into overtime to give Columbus its fifth straight win, 1-0 over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves for Columbus in his third shutout this season and 22nd of his career. Mike Smith turned away 40 shots for Calgary.

It was the first time this season that either team ended regulation scoreless.

”Josh has come in and handled himself really well,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said of his 23-year-old winger. ”That was a good shot. Smitty does not give them much. It was a bad turnover and a little bit unlucky bounce by the defenseman, but there is not much room there and (Anderson) buries it.”

The Jackets, who improved to 7-1 in overtime, outshot Calgary 2-1 for much of the game.

The Flames, however, dominated puck possession in the first 90 seconds of overtime before the Jackets pushed into the offensive zone.

Calgary’s T.J. Brodie sought to set up play from behind his own net, but the puck rolled off onto the stick of Nick Foligno, who sent it to Anderson for the game-winner.

”I saw the opening on the high glove,” said Anderson, who has eight goals in 20 games after scoring 17 in 2016-17, his first full season. ”I tried to put in in place and it went in.

”I was screaming at the top of my lungs for Nicky there. I really wanted it and seal the game.”

Calgary coach Glen Gulutzman credited Smith with keeping his team in the game.

”The right team won tonight,” he said. ”We turned over six or seven at their blue line. We just kept feeding them and giving them life. Smitty’s the reason we got a point tonight.”

Johnny Gaudreau’s 10-game point streak ended for the Flames.

NOTES: Columbus activated C Lukas Sedlak, who had missed 13 games with an ankle injury. … Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg has missed three games with an upper-body injury and remains day-to-day. … Gaudreau has registered a point in all but four games this season. … Columbus’ Cam Atkinson played in his 400th NHL game, while Zach Werenski took the ice for the 100th time.

UP NEXT

Columbus is home against Ottawa on Friday.

Calgary travels to Dallas to face the Stars on Friday.

