Anaheim hosts Colorado, aims to stop home losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (34-18-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-29-7, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim takes on Colorado looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Ducks are 14-18-2 against conference opponents. Anaheim averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 17-12-3 in Western Conference play. Colorado ranks second in the NHL averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Oct. 26, Anaheim won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with 21 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 33 points. Derek Grant has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 33 goals and has 84 points. Andre Burakovsky has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Cam Fowler: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Mikko Rantanen: out (upper-body), Matt Calvert: out (lower body), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body).