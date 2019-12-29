Anaheim faces Philadelphia in non-conference showdown

Philadelphia Flyers (21-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-18-4, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim and Philadelphia face off in an out-of-conference matchup.

The Ducks are 10-7-2 at home. Anaheim serves 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Flyers are 8-10-1 on the road. Philadelphia has scored 26 power-play goals, converting on 19.8% of chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 17, Philadelphia won 4-1. Sean Couturier recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hampus Lindholm leads the Ducks with 16 assists and has collected 17 points this season. Jakob Silfverberg has totaled four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 12 goals and has recorded 23 points. Kevin Hayes has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jacob Larsson: day to day (upper body), Rickard Rakell: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper body).