Anaheim Ducks visit the Detroit Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks (2-0-0, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Anaheim Ducks.

Detroit finished 32-40-10 overall and 17-19-5 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings scored 224 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall with a 16-23-2 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Ducks scored 2.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.