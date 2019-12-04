Aho, Hurricanes to take on Sharks in Raleigh

San Jose Sharks (15-13-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-11-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks.

Article continues below ...

The Hurricanes are 8-5-0 at home. Carolina has converted on 20.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 18 power-play goals.

The Sharks have gone 6-6-1 away from home. San Jose averages 11.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brenden Dillon leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

San Jose beat Carolina 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 16. Evander Kane scored three goals for the Sharks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 19 assists and has collected 26 points this season. Sebastian Aho has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic leads the Sharks with a plus-three in 29 games played this season. Logan Couture has collected six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Martin Necas: day to day (lower body).

Sharks Injuries: None listed.