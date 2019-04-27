Aho and the Hurricanes visit New York with 1-0 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (48-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Brooklyn; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Carolina leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 1-0 in overtime.

The Islanders are 18-9-1 against division opponents. New York has converted on 14.5 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 33 power-play goals.

The Hurricanes have gone 22-16-3 away from home. Carolina has converted on 17.8 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 44 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Pelech leads the Islanders with a plus-22 in 78 games played this season. Jordan Eberle has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 30 goals, adding 53 assists and totaling 83 points. Warren Foegele has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.0 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 2.8 goals, 5.0 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .958 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Johnny Boychuk: out (undisclosed).

Hurricanes Injuries: Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (upper body).