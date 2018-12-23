After tough overtime loss, Golden Knights host Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings meet Sunday after enduring overtime games Saturday, but the challenge of bouncing back will be more difficult for the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena at Las Vegas.

The Knights (20-15-3 with 43 points) were 1:25 away from a victory against the Montreal Canadiens but fell short in a 4-3 overtime loss. The Kings, last in the Pacific Division with a 13-20-3 record and 29 points, should come to Las Vegas energized following their second straight win, persevering over the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime.

“Montreal came in here and played a gritty game,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. “They played a competitive game. They were fast. It was probably the best team I’ve seen this year come into our building and play like that.

Article continues below ...

“I didn’t mind our team’s game (Saturday). But they were a step ahead of us all over the ice, and they were real good.”

Paul Byron scored 1:59 into overtime for the Canadiens, and the Golden Knights allowed Phillip Danault to achieve a hat trick, including the game-tying goal with 1:25 left in the third period.

In the Kings’ win at San Jose, Ilya Kovalchuk scored his second goal of the game at 2:29 of overtime.

Kovalchuk, who returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with an ankle injury, scored on a breakaway after tracking down a long rebound.

“He was flying today,” Kings forward Alex Iafallo said. “That gives us momentum. He’s got a great shot and he proved it today. A really good game out of him.”

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves, and Iafallo had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who have won consecutive games for the third time this season.

The Knights, who had their six-game home win streak snapped, allowed a season-high 47 shots on goal.

Brandon Pirri scored two goals, Jonathan Marchessault scored his first goal in six games, and Marc-Andre Fleury made a season-high 43 saves for the Golden Knights.

“I think they deserved the two points. They were better than us,” Marchessault said. “But at the end of the night, our effort wasn’t good enough. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror. This wasn’t good for our group. We’re a hard-working team and tonight we didn’t play for 60 minutes.”

This is only the second meeting of the season between the Golden Knights and the Kings. Los Angeles defeated Vegas 5-1 at the Staples Center on Dec. 8.

In that game, the Kings tied a season-high in goals. It was only the sixth time in 30 games that they scored four or more goals.

“It’s probably one of our more dominant wins. It was a full 60 minutes,” said Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty, who had an assist in that game against Vegas. “When your team does that, you’re going to win more hockey games and hopefully we realized that because we need to win more.”

The teams will play twice more by New Year’s Day after Sunday’s game. The Kings host the Golden Knights on Dec. 29 and play at Vegas on Jan. 1.