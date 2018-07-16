Adam Henrique signs 5-year extension with Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique (14) celebrates his game winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Center Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks.

The deal announced Monday runs through the 2023-24 season and allows Henrique to avoid free agency next summer.

”That was a goal for me, just to get something done this summer if the team wanted to as well,” he said on a conference call. ”I’m very happy we have it done now and can just focus on training and get ready for camp and the upcoming season.”

Henrique had a combined 24 goals and 26 assists in 81 games with Anaheim and New Jersey last season. He was acquired from the Devils for defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick in November.

”It was a seamless fit and I don’t think you can overlook that,” Henrique said about the transition. ”That was a big reason why I wanted to stay and why I was so comfortable.”

The 28-year-old center led Anaheim with eight game-winning goals (third in the NHL), tied for second in goals and tied for third in power-play goals with four in 57 games.

Henrique posted the second-longest point streak to start a career in Anaheim at five games.

As a youngster growing up in Canada, Henrique was a fan of Disney’s ”Mighty Ducks” movies that inspired the team’s name.

”They were always one of my favorite teams growing up, which obviously makes this a little more special,” he said.

He had a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16 with the Devils, who selected him 82nd overall in the third round of the 2008 NHL draft.

