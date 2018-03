VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) The 2019 NHL draft will be held in Vancouver.

The league announced the decision Wednesday and noted it will help the hometown Canucks launch their 50th season later that year. The two-day event will be June 21-22 at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver has twice previously hosted the draft, in 1990 and 2006.

