NFL 2020 rule changes, proposals — Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino react
Video Details
NFL on FOX Rules Analysts Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino react to rule changes and proposals for the 2020 NFL Season. Pereira and Blandino weigh in on a failed onside kick alternative. Plus, what do they think of the 'Sky Judge' preseason experiment? And, Mike and Dean react to the actual approved rule changes for the 2020 season.
