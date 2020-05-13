LA Rams’ Andrew Whitworth joins Jay Glazer, details how he prepares during the pandemic
4-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth joins FOX Football Now with Jay Glazer. Whitworth divulges the fact that he has astonishingly never received treatment following an NFL game, provides insight into his recovery from his ankle injury and talks about how he has prepared at home for the upcoming NFL season.
