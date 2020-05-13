Dan Quinn on how Falcons will use Todd Gurley, says Julio Jones is best athlete he’s ever coached
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn joined Jay Glazer to discuss how the team will use new running back Todd Gurley. He also answered a fan question and said Julio Jones is among the most impressive athletes he's coached in his career.
