49ers Fred Warner goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake
Video Details
Fresh off an appearance at Super Bowl LIV - 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner, opens up about: studying Bobby Wagner’s game, gravitating towards the Mamba Mentality mindset, how to maintain training during quarantine, playing alongside his brother at BYU and more!
