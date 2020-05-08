Colin Cowherd and Mark Schlereth break down a loaded Thursday Night Football schedule
Video Details
The NFL released their 2020 schedule including a very intriguing slate of games for Thursday Night Football. Colin Cowherd and Mark Schlereth react to the Thursday night games on FOX. Colin points out that the best of the best quarterbacks will play on Thursday on FOX this season.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.