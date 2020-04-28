Isaiah Simmons joins FOX Football Now: Talks digital draft experience and plans for the NFL
Former Clemson Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons joins Curt, Howie and Reggie to chat about the digital NFL Draft experience. The Butkus Award winner enjoyed being with family for the draft, but admits it was a life long dream to walk across that stage.
