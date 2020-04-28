Joe Burrow is ‘Luck, another Manning, that kind of player’ — Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw takes a look at Joe Burrow and gives high praise. He also was happy for the Miami Dolphins for following through and taking Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th pick in the draft, believing he will do well there.
