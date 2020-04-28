Aaron Rodgers’ successor? NFL on FOX crew on how Jordan Love pick affects the future of the Packers
Video Details
The Green Bay Packers traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft to take Jordan Love, the quarterback from Utah State. Aaron Rodgers is 36 years old and it appears Green Bay is looking toward the future, despite being one game from the Super Bowl last season.
