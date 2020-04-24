NFL Draft: Player highlights, Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer’s instant reaction to every 1st-round pick
Hear what Joel Klatt and Jay Glazer think about every first-round selection in the NFL Draft and watch highlights from each player headed to their NFL teams after being taken with picks 1-32 on Thursday night.
