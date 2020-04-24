NFL on FOX reacts to Packers trading up for Aaron Rodgers’ potential replacement, Jordan Love
Jay Glazer and Joel Klatt are flabbergasted by Green Bay trading up to draft Jordan Love. The Packers were one game away from the Super Bowl, and Glazer can't believe they would draft a quarterback in this spot.
