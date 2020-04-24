Jay Glazer on CeeDee Lamb going to the Cowboys: ‘It is going to be a dangerous offense’
Video Details
- Big 12
- CeeDee Lamb
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- FBS (I-A)
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Jalen Hurts
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Oklahoma Sooners
-
The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott. The Cowboys took Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which could ultimately be the steal of the draft.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.