‘I’m going to hear the (Jets) fans booing if they choose Becton’ — Joel Klatt | NFL Draft | FOX NFL

Video Details

Joel Klatt takes a comical approach to the Jets drafting Mekhi Becton, who is viewed as a boom or bust pick. Becton is 6'7'' and 370 lbs, but also ran a 5.1 40-yard-dash at the combine.

More Videos »