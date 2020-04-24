New York Giants surprise again, taking Andrew Thomas #4 overall at NFL Draft | NFL on FOX
Video Details
For the second consecutive year, the New York Giants surprised many by taking Andrew Thomas with the 4th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Peter Schrager is critical of New York, believing they could have traded down and got Thomas later in the round; however, Jay Glazer and Joel Klatt refuse to criticize the Giants pick.
