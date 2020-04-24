‘He’s a generational type player’ — Jay Glazer on new Redskins DE Chase Young | NFL Draft

FOX's Jay Glazer and Joel Klatt are in awe of newly drafted defensive end Chase Young by the Washington Redskins. Glazer has heard general managers prefer him to Nick Bosa; meanwhile, Joel Klatt believes him to be maybe the best player he has ever seen come off the ball.

