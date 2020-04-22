Joe Burrow: ‘Everyone sees me ballin… nobody sees the hard work, the disappointments behind it’
Video Details
Former LSU Tigers QB and suspected #1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Joe Burrow, chats with FOX Sports' Joel Klatt. Burrow details his leadership qualities and provides some of his strengths as a quarterback, as well as what he perceives to be his biggest weakness. He also gives insight into what has led him to being the presumptive #1 pick in the draft.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.