Lions or Giants should take QB in first round if they can’t find trade partner — Jimmy Johnson
FOX Sports' Jimmy Johnson believes the Lions and Giants should think long and hard at drafting a quarterback with their first round pick if they cannot find value in a trade. This despite the fact that they have Matthew Stafford and Daniel Jones respectively.
