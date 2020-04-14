Justin Herbert NFL Draft highlight tape: Oregon QB’s most electric plays of 2019
Video Details
Oregon QB Justin Herbert returned to school for his senior season and led the Ducks to a Rose Bowl win. He figures to go early in the NFL Draft. Before he's a pro, check out his greatest plays from Year 4 in Eugene.
