Jalen Hurts NFL Draft highlight tape: Oklahoma QB’s most epic plays of 2019
Video Details
After winning a national championship at Alabama, Jalen Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season and lit the Big 12 on fire. Ahead of his entry into the NFL via the Draft, check out his best highlights from his year in Norman.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.