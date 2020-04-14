Tom Brady’s receiving talent is near the top in the NFL — NFL NOW talent agrees | NFL on FOX
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are a talented wide receiver duo, and OJ Howard is an explosive tight end. Michael, Tony, Reggie and Curt think this level of talent at wide receiver will help elevate Tom Brady next season.
