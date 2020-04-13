Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan aren’t convinced the Jaguars are moving in the right direction
Video Details
Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan don't believe the moves the Jacksonville Jaguars have made will make them better in the long run, or in the short term. Key losses, especially on defense, have put a lot of pressure on Gardner Minshew to produce.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.