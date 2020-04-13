Drafting Tua Tagovailoa ‘isn’t a gamble at all’ — Matt Leinart explains
Video Details
Despite his injury history, former standout lefty QB Matt Leinart said drafting Tua, another talented southpaw, isn’t as big a risk as many are making it out to be. Leinart said Tua was a superstar at Alabama and should translate well to the NFL.
