Jameis Winston is the better QB option than Cam Newton right now — Terry Bradshaw
- Cam Newton
- Carolina Panthers
- Curt Menefee
- Jameis Winston
- Jimmy Johnson
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFL
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Terry Bradshaw made the case for why teams in need of a quarterback should be more interested than Jameis Winston than Cam Newton. Despite his high turnover numbers, Terry argues his youth and lack of injury history make him the better option.
