Mark Ingram Jr., joined by wife and adorable kids, recalls daughter’s birth on 2009 Bama title night
Video Details
Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram Jr. recalls the birth of his youngest daughter on the same day the Crimson Tide celebrated his 2009 National Championship win.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.