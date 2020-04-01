Sean Payton on recovering from COVID-19, Saints NFL Draft plans, and facing Tom Brady
Video Details
Jay Glazer talked to New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton via video call to discuss the coach's experience having COVID-19. Payton has since recovered and is now looking ahead to the 2020 NFL Draft and what it will be like to have to face Tom Brady twice a year.
