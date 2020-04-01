Cowboys, Aldon Smith agree to one-year deal — Jay Glazer reports
Jay Glazer reports on breaking news that the Cowboys and edge rusher Aldon Smith have agreed to a one-year deal. Smith has been out of the league for four seasons.
