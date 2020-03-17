Philip Rivers signing with the Colts comes as no surprise — Jay Glazer reports
Due to his familiarity with head coach Frank Reich, Philip Rivers signing with the Indianapolis Colts comes as no surprise according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. He said Indy has made it well known they'd like someone to compete with incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett.
