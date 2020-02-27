NFL Draft QB, RB prospects compare themselves to current and former NFL stars
Video Details
Stars like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, J.K. Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor III and others compared themselves to the current and former NFL stars who they most model their games after as they look ahead to being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
