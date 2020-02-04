Behind the scenes with Super Bowl LIV winners: Kansas City Chiefs
Video Details
The 49ers blew a 20-10, fourth-quarter lead and lost Super Bowl LIV 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Take a look at the behind the scenes footage captured by FOXSports.
