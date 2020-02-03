Richard Sherman on Super Bowl LIV loss against the Chiefs: ‘Guys didn’t execute at the end’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Damien Williams
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- Richard Sherman
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
Richard Sherman speaks at the podium moments after a tough loss in Super Bowl LIV. Sherman believes they were well prepared but unfortunately could not execute, which resulted in a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
