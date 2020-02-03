Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘At the end of the day, people just remember the wins and the losses’
Video Details
Following a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LIV, Jimmy Garoppolo speaks at the podium. He delves into the positives from this season, but the the ultimate disappointment is tough to swallow.
