Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce lift Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIV win
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Damien Williams
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
- Travis Kelce
-
Watch as Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce lift the Lombardi Trophy following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.