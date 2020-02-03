NFL on FOX crew reacts to Chiefs comeback win vs 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV
- AFC
- AFC West
- Greg Olsen
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- NFL
- Sammy Watkins
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
Michael Vick gives you why he thought Sammy Watkins could make a big impact in the game, and Greg Olsen goes into how Patrick Mahomes has forever changed how the quarterback position is perceived.
