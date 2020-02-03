Damien Williams touchdown run puts Super Bowl LIV on ice for Chiefs first title in 50 years
With less than two minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Damien Williams burst through a hole for his second touchdown of the day. It put the Chiefs up 31-20, which is the score they won by for their first title in half a century.
