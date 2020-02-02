Super Bowl LIV: FOX NFL Kickoff crew makes its picks
- AFC
- AFC West
- Charissa Thompson
- Dave Wannstedt
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Michael Vick
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- Peter Schrager
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
- Tony Gonzalez
-
Hours ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the FOX NFL Kickoff crew including Michael Vick, Tony Gonzalez, Peter Schrager, Dave Wannstedt, and Charissa Thompson predicted who will win: Chiefs or 49ers.
