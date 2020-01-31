A-Rod explains how he once told a young Patrick Mahomes to play baseball instead of football
Video Details
Once upon a time, Alex Rodriguez was baseball teammates with Pat Mahomes, the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He recalls the time when he told a young Mahomes to pursue baseball instead of football. He also makes his pick for the Super Bowl and explains why the Boys & Girls Club is so important to him.
