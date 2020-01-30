Tyrod Taylor breaks down his top 7 all-time QBs with Michael Vick | QB7 | NFL on FOX
Video Details
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor sits down with Michael Vick to discuss his top 7 all-time quarterback list and look forward to 2020 where he may be able to challenge for L.A.'s starting QB spot.
