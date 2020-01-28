Video Details

Despite his loss to Roman Reigns at Sunday's Royal Rumble, King Corbin is on top of the world, because his Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. At Monday's Opening Night festivities, Corbin joined FOX Sports as a special correspondent, asking NFL players who on their team would win in a Royal Rumble, who would be first eliminated, whether they could take Roman Reigns, and much more.