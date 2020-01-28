King Corbin hosts Super Bowl Opening Night, asks if NFL players could take Roman Reigns | WWE ON FOX
Video Details
Despite his loss to Roman Reigns at Sunday's Royal Rumble, King Corbin is on top of the world, because his Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. At Monday's Opening Night festivities, Corbin joined FOX Sports as a special correspondent, asking NFL players who on their team would win in a Royal Rumble, who would be first eliminated, whether they could take Roman Reigns, and much more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.