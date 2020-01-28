San Francisco 49ers best podium moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night
Listen to the best moments from the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl Opening Night just six days before their clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
