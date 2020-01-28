The Kansas City Chiefs remember Kobe Bryant, reflect on his impact and legacy
Super Bowl LIV Opening Night went down on Monday amid an overwhelming sadness in the wake of the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash. The Kansas City Chiefs reflected on Kobe's legacy and his impact on their careers.
